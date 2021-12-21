WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $552.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.16. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

