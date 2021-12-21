Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $552.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

