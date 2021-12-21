Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Meggitt stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

