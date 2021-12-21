PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PTC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,311. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

