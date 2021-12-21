JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$25.50 during midday trading on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

