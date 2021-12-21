Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $308,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.