Capital Square LLC Purchases New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

CCL traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 488,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397,680. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

