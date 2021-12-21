Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 2.7%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.18. 3,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

