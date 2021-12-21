Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 13,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

