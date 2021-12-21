Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGVSF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TGVSF stock remained flat at $$23.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

