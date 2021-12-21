Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001998 BTC on exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $4.01 million and $818,134.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

