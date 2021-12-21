ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

