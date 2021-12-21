Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

