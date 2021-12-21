Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 7,836 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

