GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 189 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

ABBV stock opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

