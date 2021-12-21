GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

