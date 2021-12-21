U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27.85 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 257,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,846,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.