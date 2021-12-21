iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Trimmed by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 11.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.