Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires 269 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

