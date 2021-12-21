QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $290,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,032.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.74. The company has a market capitalization of $903.78 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $805.90.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

