Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $335.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

