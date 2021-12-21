HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 677 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $237.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

