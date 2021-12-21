RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31.

