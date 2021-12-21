Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 7 4 0 2.07 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $11.73, suggesting a potential upside of 237.09%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 0.88 -$745.00 million ($3.53) -0.99 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -33.67% -91.67% -44.51% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boxed beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

