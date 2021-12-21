Head to Head Analysis: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) versus Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Euro Tech alerts:

6.7% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.65% 24.99% 11.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 4 4 0 2.20

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus price target of $219.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euro Tech and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech $13.36 million 1.13 $770,000.00 N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.62 $121.30 million $4.85 45.19

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Euro Tech has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Euro Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment involves in water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business through Pact-Yixing, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.