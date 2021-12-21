Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock remained flat at $$30.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

