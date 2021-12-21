Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.99. Bancolombia posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

