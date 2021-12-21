Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,752 shares.The stock last traded at $104.73 and had previously closed at $103.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

