Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.09

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.09 and last traded at $194.52, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.62.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

