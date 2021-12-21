MGIC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 924 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 91,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

