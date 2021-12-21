Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

