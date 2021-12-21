Retail Opportunity Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average volume of 280 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.