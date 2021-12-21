Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.70

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 1001716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.25. The firm has a market cap of £316.57 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh acquired 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,078.80).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

