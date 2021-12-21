Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,965 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 660,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,103,000. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

