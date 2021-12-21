Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Avaya posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 30.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avaya by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,191. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

