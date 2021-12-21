Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $82.94 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $82,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

