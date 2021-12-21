I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0804

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $171.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00272364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,296,436 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

