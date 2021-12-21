Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $243.15 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $243.15 million and approximately $726,270.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00328957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00087408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,011,449 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

