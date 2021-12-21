C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,482. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

