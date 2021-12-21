National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $58.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 178,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,199. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

