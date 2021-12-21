-$0.93 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.86). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of CCL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397,680. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.