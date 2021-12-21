Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report sales of $37.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.98 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

