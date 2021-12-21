Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 46,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

