Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,515.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

