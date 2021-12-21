The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.