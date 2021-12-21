iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 69,578 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $63.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after buying an additional 1,030,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

