ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Down 3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.