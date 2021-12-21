General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

