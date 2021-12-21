Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

