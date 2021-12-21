Klingman & Associates LLC Has $806,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

